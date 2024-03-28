Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in March

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.