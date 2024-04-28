Ergo Tops One Day Volume of $505,535.43 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $102.05 million and $505,535.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,543.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.53 or 0.00751501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00132276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00044874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00199434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00104855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,902,647 coins and its circulating supply is 74,904,348 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

