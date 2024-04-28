Netrum (NTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,764.72

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $23.83 or 0.00035767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $51.00 million and $1,764.72 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.83434142 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

