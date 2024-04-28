First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.92

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and traded as high as $39.31. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 23,397 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

