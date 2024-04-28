First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.92

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and traded as high as $39.31. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 23,397 shares traded.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
