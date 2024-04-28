EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.