Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

