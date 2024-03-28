Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Update

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

THNCF stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

