The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.61. 1,497,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,983. The company has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.