Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSIC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

