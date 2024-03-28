Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Drops By 53.3%

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.2 %

TRINL stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

