Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 71.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

