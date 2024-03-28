Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declines By 48.1%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

