Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 96.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of UCYB stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
