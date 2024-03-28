Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 96.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCYB stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

