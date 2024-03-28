Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.39. 1,773,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

