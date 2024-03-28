Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.