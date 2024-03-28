Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aehr Test Systems’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.