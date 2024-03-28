Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 3,537,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,759,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

