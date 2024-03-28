ACT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.