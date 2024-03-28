Procyon Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

