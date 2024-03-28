Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,562. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.