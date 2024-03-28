Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 3,537,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,759,271. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

