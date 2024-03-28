Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $36.42 million and $106,618.54 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

