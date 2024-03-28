Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RYHTY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Ryman Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $30.51.
About Ryman Healthcare
