Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $82,214.75

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $82,214.75 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.06 or 0.05213101 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

