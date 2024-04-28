Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $157.40. 42,425,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

