Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

