Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $243,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,173. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

