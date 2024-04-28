Addison Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 537,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

