BNB Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $605.31 or 0.00949308 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $89.34 billion and approximately $693.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,973 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

