Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 1,777,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897,150. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 979.98 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

