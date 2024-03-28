Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,090 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

