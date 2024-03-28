Next Level Private LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Level Private LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $343.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.