Nano (XNO) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $221.45 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,523.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.99 or 0.00811086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00134277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00132715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

