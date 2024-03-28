Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
