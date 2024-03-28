Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

