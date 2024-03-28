Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Up 276.5% in March

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kineta Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:KA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Kineta has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kineta in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kineta in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kineta by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kineta in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

