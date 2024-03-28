Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

