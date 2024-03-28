Jacobs & Co. CA Has $2.27 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $113.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.