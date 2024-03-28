Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 94,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 478,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

