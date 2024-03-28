Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 94,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 478,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
