iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.54.
iQIYI Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.03 on Thursday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
