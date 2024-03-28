Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 247,697 shares.The stock last traded at $182.61 and had previously closed at $182.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

