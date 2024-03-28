General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

