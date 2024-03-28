General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,999. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

