Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

Gaztransport & Technigaz stock remained flat at $29.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Get Gaztransport & Technigaz alerts:

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.