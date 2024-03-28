Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance
Gaztransport & Technigaz stock remained flat at $29.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.
About Gaztransport & Technigaz
