First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NXTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.