First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NXTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
