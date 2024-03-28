Evercore ISI Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $125.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

