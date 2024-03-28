Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 110,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

