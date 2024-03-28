Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,611 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. 3,751,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,875. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

