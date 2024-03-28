Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in March

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY remained flat at $15.09 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
