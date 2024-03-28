CPA Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:MINN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

