Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 64 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.65 and a 200-day moving average of $251.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $284.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

